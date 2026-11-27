Two of Philippine entertainment’s most recognizable comedy stars are sharing the spotlight as Vic Sotto joins Vice Ganda for the two-part season finale of Gandang Gabi Vice: Unfiltered, streaming on iWant on 29 November and 6 December.

The late-night reunion brings together two familiar faces in Filipino comedy, with the pair trading jokes, sharing stories and reflecting on their careers and their common desire to entertain and inspire audiences. Sotto will also look back on his decades in show business and offer a glimpse into his life away from the cameras.

Beyond their television reunion, the two will discuss their upcoming big-screen collaboration in The Greatest Showdown, Star Cinema’s entry to the 52nd Metro Manila Film Festival. The film marks their first team-up and is scheduled to open in cinemas nationwide on Christmas Day.

Adding to the festivities are Jose Manalo, Ryan Bang and Klarisse de Guzman, while the first-ever Eurovision Asia winner CARMELLE is set to deliver a special musical performance.

The two-part Gandang Gabi Vice: Unfiltered finale streams at 11 p.m. on 29 November and 6 December, exclusively on iWant. Subscription plans start at P49 per month in the Philippines, $12.99 in the United States and $4.99 in other international markets.