

Senators Imee Marcos and Robin Padilla pressed the administration to disengage from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and stop efforts to enforce its warrant against Senator Bato dela Rosa, with the former insisting there is no need to “outsource justice” to a tribunal the country has long since left.

The call, outlined in Senate Resolution 797 filed on Thursday, came two days after the Supreme Court junked as moot the petitions challenging the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the Hague-based court on 25 March.

The resolution invokes the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in March 2019 as grounds to halt the government’s effort to surrender Dela Rosa and call for Duterte's immediate release from ICC detention and repatriation to Manila.

Duterte’s trial is scheduled for Monday, 30 November.

“We are not a province of The Hague. A former president was handed over, and now a sitting senator is being hunted for a court we already left. That is not justice. That is a surrender,” Marcos said.

The ICC named Dela Rosa as Duterte’s co-perpetrator for crimes against humanity, as the then PNP chief who spearheaded the brutal drug war that saw thousands killed, mostly from poor communities.

The senator has been the subject of a nationwide manhunt, with authorities placing a hefty P50-million bounty on his head.

Marcos and Padilla—known staunch allies of the Dutertes—argued that the government needs to reassess its continued cooperation with the ICC, reminding it that refusing to do so completely disregards Article II of the Constitution.

The minority lawmakers also demanded that the administration adopt a similar approach to that of the United States, Russia, and China, which commonly shared the position that the ICC and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.

Recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin is also the subject of an ICC warrant, while US President Donald Trump’s administration faced a tribunal’s probe for alleged crimes by American soldiers in Afghanistan, though it was eventually halted earlier this month.

“Washington, Moscow, and Beijing rarely agree on anything, but they agree that the ICC cannot overreach. If the three most powerful nations on earth can say it, why can’t Manila?” Marcos stressed.

The Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, on Duterte’s orders in March 2018.

The move came just a month after it launched a preliminary examination into the alleged extrajudicial killings tied to his notorious drug war.

The withdrawal, however, took effect only in March 2019 because, under the ICC rules, a one-year window is required to prevent a state party from leaving the treaty immediately after learning it is being investigated for possible grave crimes.