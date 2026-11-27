Nearly 300 young football players from Batangas and neighboring provinces took part in the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup, as the tournament continued its push to promote grassroots sports and community participation.

Held on 22 November at the Aboitiz Pitch in The Outlets at LIMA Estate in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas, the one-day competition gathered 27 teams across five divisions: Mixed Under-6, Under-8, Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14.

Organized by the Aboitiz Foundation in partnership with sports management company RSA 1 Group, the tournament is part of the cup's 26th season, with other legs held in Cebu, Davao and Tarlac.

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Aboitiz Economic Estates Assistant Vice President for Luzon Operations Chino Zamora said the company has supported youth sports for more than two decades, citing football's role in developing discipline, teamwork and resilience among children.

The event also featured a question-and-answer session with Ateneo Men's Football Team captain and Philippine men's national team player Dov Cariño, who shared insights from his early football experience alongside RSA 1 Sports Group President Rely San Agustin. The two later led the young participants in the Oath of Sportsmanship.

First launched in 1997, the Aboitiz Football Cup expanded to LIMA Estate in 2018. Its festival format aims to make the sport accessible to young players while bringing together schools, families and local communities.

Beyond hosting sporting events, LIMA Estate has been developing Biz Hub, a commercial and community district intended to provide spaces for business, recreation and public activities.

Aboitiz Economic Estates Senior Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications, Branding and Sustainability Farrah Mayol said community development remains part of the estate's long-term plans.

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"A thriving economic estate needs a thriving community around it," Mayol said, adding that events such as the football cup help bring workers, residents and neighboring communities together.