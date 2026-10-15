Cop dismissed after nephew uses service gun in deadly school shooting

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday pledged full adherence to administrative sanctions issued against a police officer whose service firearm was used in a deadly school shooting in Tacloban City as it ordered immediate measures to prevent similar breaches in firearm security.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. said the organization respects and will implement the decision of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to dismiss Police Staff Sergeant Arla Ray Paciencia.

This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., through the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to enforce strict discipline and accountability across all law enforcement ranks.

“As the father of this organization, I am saddened by how this incident ended. However, this decision underscores that every police officer is personally accountable for the proper safeguarding of issued firearms. Negligence that endangers lives has no place in the PNP and will be met with the full force of administrative sanctions,”Nartatez said.

Napolcom dismissed Paciencia for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer after her government-issued 9mm pistol was used by her nephew in the 22 June shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City. The incident left three students dead and several others injured. The Commission found that the police officer failed to properly secure her issued firearm and left it at home instead of keeping it in the safety vault as required under PNP regulations.

To prevent a repeat of the incident, Nartatez directed unit commanders nationwide to conduct regular inspections and document compliance with firearm storage, handling, and accountability requirements. He said supervisors must ensure that personnel strictly observe existing regulations governing issued weapons.

“The tragedy reminds us that our responsibility to protect the public does not end when we leave our posts; it extends to how we secure the firearms entrusted to us. We must strengthen inspections, enforce strict compliance with safekeeping rules, and hold personnel accountable to ensure that no service firearm falls into the wrong hands because of negligence,”Nartatez underscored.