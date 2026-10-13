PNP condemns fatal shooting of Albay broadcaster

“We strongly condemn this act of violence and are committed to ensuring that those responsible are identified and brought to justice. An attack on a member of the media must be investigated with urgency, impartiality, and respect for the rule of law,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez directed the Daraga Municipal Police Station and the Albay Police Provincial Office to exhaust all investigative leads, preserve critical evidence, and identify and apprehend the suspect behind the attack.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., on Tuesday condemned the attack on Adrian “Golden Boy” Loterte, an anchor at RBN News Television, in Daraga, Albay.

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Loterte was shot by unidentified gunmen at his bakery in Barangay San Roque, Daraga, Albay, at around 4:10 p.m. on Monday, 12 October.

According to police, one of two suspects fired multiple shots at Loterte before fleeing on a white-and-black Honda Click motorcycle toward Barangay Kimantong. Loterte was rushed to Daraga Doctors Hospital for medical treatment.

Nartatez said investigators must establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine the motive based on evidence. He stressed that the case must move forward without delay while observing due process.

He added that the PNP would coordinate with the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) to determine whether the attack was connected to Loterte’s work as a media practitioner.

“I have directed the concerned police units to exhaust all investigative leads, gather and preserve critical evidence, and intensify efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect. We must establish the motive through evidence, pursue the case without delay, and ensure that accountability is achieved through due process,” he said.

Nartatez called on anyone with credible information, photographs, or video footage related to the incident to cooperate with investigators.

“We assure the media community that the PNP will pursue the truth without fear or favor, because violence must never be allowed to replace the rule of law,” the PNP chief said.

Loterte was pronounced dead at 5:35 p.m. on 12 October while undergoing medical treatment at Daraga Doctors Hospital following the shooting.

The Police Regional Office 5 (PRO 5) activated a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG), alongside intensified manhunt and dragnet operations, to track down the assailants.

Nearby police units have established checkpoints, while Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) personnel processed the crime scene and gathered witness statements.

Authorities are also reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in coordination with the Albay Police Provincial Office Command Center to trace the suspects’ movements before and after the shooting.

Police Lt. Col. Maria Rosario S. Calusor, officer-in-charge of the Daraga Municipal Police Station, urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified reports or graphic images on social media to avoid causing alarm and hindering the ongoing investigation.

The police encouraged anyone with information, photographs, or video footage to contact the Daraga Municipal Police Station hotline at 0998-598-5937 or visit its station at Doña Maria Subdivision, Barangay Tagas, Daraga, Albay.

The fatal shooting drew widespread condemnation from local officials and media organizations.

Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Atty. Alfredo “Pido” Garbin Jr. denounced the attack, emphasizing that violence has no place in a democratic society, especially against those serving the public through journalism.

Daraga Mayor Vic Perete called for a swift and impartial investigation, reiterating that violence and impunity would not be tolerated in the municipality.

Legazpi City Mayor Hisham Ismail condemned the shooting as senseless violence and expressed his condolences and prayers for the victim’s family and loved ones.

Meanwhile, the PTFoMS confirmed that it was investigating the incident and urged law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

The Albay Press Club, led by President Edwin Peralta, issued a statement strongly condemning the attack, describing it as an assault on press freedom and calling for immediate justice.

Tagkaro Media and Tagkaro News also joined the media community in condemning the violence, calling for swift justice and an end to attacks against media practitioners.