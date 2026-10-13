PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Tuesday, 13 October, that police would strengthen intelligence gathering, monitor suspected trafficking hotspots and improve investigative capabilities against cyber-enabled trafficking networks.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered police units nationwide to intensify operations against human trafficking syndicates using online platforms to recruit and exploit victims.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has strengthened coordination with the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations…

“Human trafficking thrives in silence and deception. We encourage communities to speak up, report suspected cases, and help us safeguard women, children, workers, and all individuals at risk of exploitation,” Nartatez said.

The directive follows the release of the United States Department of State's 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, which listed the Philippines under Tier 1 for the 11th consecutive year.

Tier 1 indicates that a government meets the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking under the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.

“The PNP welcomes this recognition as a testament to the sustained efforts of law enforcement, government agencies, and our partners in protecting vulnerable sectors from human trafficking. While this achievement is encouraging, it also challenges us to work harder against increasingly sophisticated trafficking networks,” Nartatez said.

Despite the recognition, the report identified areas requiring improvement, including trafficking investigations and prosecutions, digital forensic capabilities and assistance for victims exploited in online scam operations.

To address these gaps, Nartatez ordered additional training for investigators handling trafficking cases involving digital platforms.

The training will cover electronic evidence collection, cryptocurrency tracing and examination of online financial transactions linked to suspected trafficking syndicates.

The PNP will also strengthen coordination with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and other government agencies to identify victims, gather evidence and pursue cases against suspected traffickers.

Nartatez urged the public to report suspicious online recruitment offers and other schemes that could expose individuals to exploitation.

The intensified campaign follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen the government's response to human trafficking.