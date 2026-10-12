ARMY slammed over alleged privacy violations during BTS' Peru visit

Fans were enraged by some ARMYs’ apparent disregard for BTS’s privacy and security during the group’s stay in Peru following a performance.

Social media was abuzz with reports of fans pointing lasers at BTS members’ hotel room, allegedly resulting in sleepless nights for the Korean boy band members.

The increasingly disturbing behavior of some BTS fans reportedly included supporters gathering outside their hotel and massive crowds surrounding the members as they got into their vehicles.