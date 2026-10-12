ARMY slammed over alleged privacy violations during BTS' Peru visit
Fans were enraged by some ARMYs’ apparent disregard for BTS’s privacy and security during the group’s stay in Peru following a performance.
Social media was abuzz with reports of fans pointing lasers at BTS members’ hotel room, allegedly resulting in sleepless nights for the Korean boy band members.
The increasingly disturbing behavior of some BTS fans reportedly included supporters gathering outside their hotel and massive crowds surrounding the members as they got into their vehicles.
There were also allegations of airport CCTV footage being hacked and numerous threats directed at a member.
BTS fans were reportedly infuriated by Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, asking the crowd to leave because they were causing inconvenience to BTS staff, dancers and hotel guests.
This prompted some fans to express hope that Peru would be excluded from future BTS tour plans.
These incidents sparked online discussions about respecting artists’ boundaries and personal space.
While the allegations of unruly behavior by some BTS fans have not been independently verified, fans are encouraged to respect the privacy and security of international celebrities visiting their countries.