Chief Justice Rodil V. Zalameda has urged the Court of Appeals to expedite pending appeals in the Ampatuan massacre case while assuring judges and court personnel of the Supreme Court's protection against threats and violence.

Speaking during his first flag-raising ceremony as head of the judiciary on Monday, 23 November 2026, Zalameda honored Judge Joseph M. Wee Sit of Branch 2 of the Regional Trial Court in Isabela City, Basilan, who was fatally ambushed in Zamboanga City on 12 November.

He led Supreme Court officials and employees in a moment of silence for the slain magistrate, remembering his kindness, dedication to public service and commitment to the rule of law.

Zalameda said violence and intimidation would not prevent the judiciary from fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

"Nakakalungkot po talaga. But stronger than our grief and outrage is our shared resolve: no threats will ever shutter our courts or silence the pursuit of justice," he said.

He also assured judges and court employees that the Supreme Court would take steps to protect their safety and judicial independence.

"To our judges and court personnel: hindi kayo pababayaan ng Korte Suprema. Gagawin namin ang lahat upang matiyak ang inyong kaligtasan at mapangalagaan ang inyong kalayaan."

Zalameda called on other institutions in the justice sector to work together to safeguard the courts and ensure the uninterrupted administration of justice.

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Marking the 17th anniversary of the Ampatuan massacre, the chief justice also called for the prompt resolution of pending appeals arising from the 23 November 2009 killings.

He acknowledged the prolonged wait for justice endured by the victims' families and emphasized the need to resolve the cases without compromising due process.

"I therefore urge the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals with dispatch, consistent with due process and the rights of all parties. Let us ensure that justice is not delayed any further," he said.

Zalameda also reflected on the significance of the weekly flag-raising ceremony, describing it as a reminder of the judiciary's responsibility to uphold public trust.

Expressing gratitude to Supreme Court officials and employees for welcoming him as the country's 28th chief justice, he reaffirmed his commitment to integrity, unity and public service.