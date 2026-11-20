Actor and cafe owner Nikko Natividad calls out customers taking glass tumblers from his Quezon City coffee shop, appealing to their conscience as he works on making the items available for purchase.

Actor-turned-cafe owner Nikko Natividad called out a customer who openly admitted to taking home a glass tumbler from his coffee shop in Quezon City.

Natividad took issue with the customer’s admission and shared her post on Instagram.

“May pang nails pero malikot ang kamay,” he commented.

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“Tigas din ng ulo mo. Alam mong hindi naman inuuwi yan, proud ka pa. Donate na namin sa’yo yan para hindi ka sa baso ng Cup Noodles nagkakape,” he added.

Natividad also claimed that some customers conceal the tumblers by wrapping them in tissue paper before taking them out of the shop.

“Porket hindi ba kami nagbebenta, nanakawin n'yo na mga baso namin?” he said.

The actor acknowledged that netizens had offered suggestions to prevent the thefts but explained why he had yet to adopt them.

“Nababasa ko mga suggestion nyo. Una po bawal disposable cups sa QC kapag dine in. Pangalawa hindi pwede yung gusto niyo na lagyan ng deposito yung baso ang hassle para sa ibang customer at samin kung magbabalikan pa ng deposito. Pangatlo hindi ko pwede icharge yung baso sa price dahil mahal na nga kami kawawa naman yung mababait na hindi naman nagnanakaw at gusto lang ng good experience. Pang apat hindi pa kami makapagbenta ng baso dahil hindi naman yan basta nabibili lang sa sari sari store may mga kinoconsider din kame at bago palang din kame,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Pinaka magandang gawin po ay pairalin muna natin ang konsensya natin habang wala pa akong stocks pang benta ha pls parang awa napo,” he added.