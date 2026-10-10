Two children rescued after being swept away by Abacan River currents
ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Two children were safely rescued after being swept away by strong currents in the Abacan River in Barangay Anunas, the city government said Saturday.
Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said the children were recovering and receiving medical attention at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center.
“I am thankful to our teams for their swift action. Let us not wait for another incident to happen — the safety of every Angeleño is our shared responsibility,” Lazatin said.
He assured the public that the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) was on standby to provide any additional assistance the children might need.
Following the incident, Lazatin cautioned residents, particularly parents and young people, against playing, swimming, or fishing in the Abacan River because of the risks posed by sudden water surges and contamination.
The Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (ACDRRMO) led the search and rescue operations, with assistance from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO), and the CSWDO.