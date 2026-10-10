Two children rescued after being swept away by Abacan River currents

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Two children were safely rescued after being swept away by strong currents in the Abacan River in Barangay Anunas, the city government said Saturday.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said the children were recovering and receiving medical attention at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center.

“I am thankful to our teams for their swift action. Let us not wait for another incident to happen — the safety of every Angeleño is our shared responsibility,” Lazatin said.