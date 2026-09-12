BOKOD, Benguet — An aging flood control structure in Sitio Bangao, Barangay Ambuklao, Bokod, Benguet, failed to prevent the Agno River from overflowing due to heavy siltation and the accumulation of sand and gravel.
Ambuklao Punong Barangay Reynaldo B. Tello said the flood barrier, built in 1997, had served the community for decades. However, excessive sediment washed down from upstream sources raised the riverbed, pushing water levels above the structure’s height.
More than a month of continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat) increased the river’s flow and water volume. The resulting overflow inundated several homes and properties along the riverbanks.
In response, local residents and barangay officials built temporary gabion structures to help contain the water and mitigate further damage.
Officials from the barangay, municipal and provincial governments have submitted requests to relevant national agencies for a technical assessment of the Agno River and its flood control infrastructure. Tello said the evaluation aims to determine appropriate engineering interventions to protect the remaining properties in the affected sitio.
The barangay government previously petitioned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order dredging, desilting, river channelization and upgrades to flood control systems along the Upper Agno River.
Tello emphasized the need for immediate action, noting that many affected residents are descendants of families displaced by the construction of the Ambuklao Dam Reservoir.
He suggested extracting accumulated sand and gravel through regulated dredging. The barangay has also asked the Benguet Provincial Board to issue a resolution granting a tax exemption or tax holiday on gravel extraction in the area to encourage private dredging and clearing efforts.