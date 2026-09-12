BOKOD, Benguet — An aging flood control structure in Sitio Bangao, Barangay Ambuklao, Bokod, Benguet, failed to prevent the Agno River from overflowing due to heavy siltation and the accumulation of sand and gravel.

Ambuklao Punong Barangay Reynaldo B. Tello said the flood barrier, built in 1997, had served the community for decades. However, excessive sediment washed down from upstream sources raised the riverbed, pushing water levels above the structure’s height.

More than a month of continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat) increased the river’s flow and water volume. The resulting overflow inundated several homes and properties along the riverbanks.