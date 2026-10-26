9 firearms surrendered, ₱37K in illicit cigarettes seized in Nueva Ecija

Through Oplan Galugad and continuous community engagement, residents voluntarily surrendered firearms and illicit tobacco products to authorities on 24 October.

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Nine firearms were surrendered, while more than ₱37,000 worth of illicit tobacco products were seized during simultaneous police operations across Nueva Ecija over the weekend, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported.

Through Oplan Galugad and house-to-house visits, residents of Laur, Llanera, General Tinio, San Antonio, San Leonardo and Talavera voluntarily surrendered nine firearms, including shotguns, pistols and improvised firearms.

The surrendered weapons are now in police custody for proper disposition.

In separate operations, police stations in Cabanatuan City, Gapan City, Bongabon, General Natividad, Llanera, Jaen, San Antonio and Santo Domingo recovered untaxed and smuggled cigarettes valued at ₱37,360.

Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) Director Col. Ritchie R. Claravall warned that illegal possession of firearms and trafficking in untaxed tobacco products would not be tolerated.