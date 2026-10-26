PAF alumni group condemns online mockery of fallen aviators

In remembrance of our four fallen aviators: 1st Lt. Raymart F. Cabangcala, Maj. David Joshua V. Rojo, Capt. Ma. Melvin D. Acebuque, and 1st Lt. Angeleo Adrian O. Peñaflor.

The Philippine Air Force Flying School Alumni Association, Inc. (PAFFSAAI) has condemned insensitive and disrespectful remarks circulating online following the 23 October SF-260 aircraft accident at Fernando Air Base that claimed the lives of four aviators.

In a statement issued Monday, the association said the loss of lives should never be met with mockery or speculation, stressing that grieving families deserve compassion and dignity.

“The loss of human lives is never an opportunity for ridicule or reckless speculation. Behind this tragedy are grieving families, friends, and an aviation community mourning the loss of those who dedicated their lives to serving our nation,” PAFFSAAI said.

The group urged the public to verify information, rely on credible official sources, and refrain from spreading fabricated narratives or misinformation while the official investigation continues.

“While we recognize the public's right to seek answers and accountability, there is a clear distinction between constructive criticism and outright disrespect. With the official investigation underway, we urge everyone to refrain from premature judgments, unfounded accusations, and the spread of misinformation.”

On 23 October, two SF-260 Marchetti trainer aircraft collided midair during a routine training flight at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas.

The four pilots who died were identified as 1st Lt. Angeleo Adrian Peñaflor, Capt. Raymart F. Cabangcala, Capt. Ma. Melvin Acebuque, and Maj. David Joshua Rojo.

Following the accident, social media reactions were mixed. Some questioned the aircraft's condition and the military's operational capabilities, while others debated whether the fallen pilots should be called heroes, noting that they were not in active combat. Some also raised broader concerns about national defense.

The association called for compassion, responsible social media use, and respect for the bereaved families.

“Let us honor their sacrifice. Respect their legacy. Our fallen aviators deserve honor, not ridicule,” it said in its post.

Meanwhile, Philippine Air Force Commanding General Lieutenant General Arthur M. Cordura assured the bereaved families that they would receive full support.