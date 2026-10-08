Snooky Serna candidly admitted that she and Diamond Star Maricel Soriano once had misunderstandings.

“When we were younger, talagang nagkaroon ng ganun, ng mga eksena. Pero of course, natatawa na lang kami sa mga kababawan namin noong bata kami,” Serna recalled in a recent interview.

Serna and Soriano play rivals in the HBO Max series “Call My Manager,” starring Judy Ann Santos.

“Oo. Very honestly, nagkaroon kami ng mga sagut-sagutan noon,” Serna unabashedly admitted, calling their roles in the series a “blown-up version of ourselves.”

The dialogues were so crisp, as if they had been lifted from real life.

“Nanggaling sa katotohanan. I mean, hindi naman lahat obviously. Wala naman kaming pinag-awayang manager,” Serna said.

In the series, both Serna and Soriano’s characters become the other woman of Edgar Mortiz’s character.

“Di ba, sa ‘Call My Manager,’ nag-share kami? Wala namang ganoon [sa totoong buhay]. Not to that extent,” Serna clarified.

“Pero iyung medyo nagkaroon kami ng konting sagutan, awayan, away-away nang konti… when we were younger, talagang nagkaroon ng ganun, ng mga eksena,” she revealed.

To give credence to their characters, Serna and Soriano inevitably talked about their past.

“Nung ginagawa namin yung mga scenes, medyo naka-motivate yun. Napag-usapan ang past,” Serna candidly admitted.

But everything is water under the bridge now, and the two actresses simply laugh off their past shenanigans.

As veterans in the business, Serna advises young stars who go through similar conflicts to “just take it with a grain of salt.”

“Ganun talaga ang buhay-showbiz. Kasama na iyung mga intriga. Ngayon mas lalo pa na ang social media natin ay lipana na.

“Parang may mga bashing na rin diyan. I mean, just take it with a grain of salt. Ganun talaga, minsan may competition. But it’s a healthy competition,” she explained, believing that “at the end of the day, ang pinakakalaban mo naman, e, iyung sarili mo, e. It’s not anyone else.”