The National Housing Authority (NHA) started the construction for the Phase 2 of the 1Batan Village at Barangay Tenejero in Balanga City, Bataan on 25 November 2026, as part of the land development and construction of residential buildings in this city.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the said project, adding that the project is part of the land development and construction of two five-storey low-rise residential buildings.

He added, “Sa pamamagitan ng proyektong ito, maraming pamilyang Bataeño ang magkakaroon ng pagkakataong magkaroon nang ligtas, maayos, at disenteng tahanan. Dito nila mas maayos na maitataguyod ang kanilang pamilya, matutupad ang mga pangarap, tungo sa magandang kinabukasan.”

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Governor Garcia led the officials from the Housing Management of the City of Balanga LGU, the Bataan Human Settlements Office (BHSO) of the Provincial Government, and the NHA at the groundbreaking ceremony of the said project.

Housing in Bataan ranges from government-subsidized 4PH units starting around ₱850,000 (or ~₱2,900/month) to residential subdivisions and coastal/resort properties reaching well over ₱100,000,000.

Some of the housing problems that the government is addressing includes the growing worker demand, with expanding industrial and manufacturing investments—especially around the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) in Mariveles—are driving up demand for affordable homes among local workers and migrants from other provinces.

Another problem is the lease and tenure disputes. One instance happened in October 2026, with the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) and Bataan officials met to address a long-standing residential lease issue over rental rates and occupancy terms for 796 housing units in Barangays Malaya and Maligaya.