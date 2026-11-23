It’s Showtime host Kim Chiu broke her silence about her mental health struggles amid her ongoing legal battle with her older sister, Lakam.

In a YouTube vlog on Sunday, 22 November, Chiu revealed that she had been struggling emotionally, prompting her to withdraw from public life and seek professional help.

“So much happened in my life. I've been very emotional. 'Yung mental state ko is not at the right place. I need to step back from work, and hindi ko talaga na-imagine na mangyayari talaga sa akin 'to. Never in my wildest dreams na mangyayari sa akin 'to,” she said.

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Chiu briefly explained why she decided to seek medical help.

“Kasi hindi ko na kaya,” she admitted.

She also acknowledged having difficulty returning to her usual cheerful self.

“For a person na sobrang rainbows and butterflies and sunshine, it's different now. Gusto ko siya, hinahanap ko siya sa self ko. I'm still that person, pero hindi ko alam bakit kailangan umabot ako sa ganito,” she said.

Chiu said she has become more withdrawn and is now afraid to go out or interact with people.

“Natatakot lang ako sa mga tao. Hindi ko alam bakit,” she said.

“Lagi lang ako nandito sa bahay kasi I'm really scared for my life. Takot talaga ako, and ayoko talaga magsalita sa mga nangyayari ngayon,” she added.

Although hesitant to discuss the matter, Chiu also touched on her rift with Lakam, against whom she filed a qualified theft case over alleged financial discrepancies involving their company, House of Little Bunny Philippines Inc.

The 124 counts of qualified theft she filed cover transactions from January to July 2025.

“Naisip ko, corporate fund 'yun. It's company money. Hindi pa nga ako nagfa-file ng case sa personal money ko. Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala hanggang ngayon,” she said.

Lakam is currently out on bail.

Despite the challenges and health concerns she has been facing, Chiu assured her supporters that she was doing okay.

“I just want you all to know what's happening in my life a little. I miss you all so much. Madami lang nangyayari. I'm okay, and God will provide,” she said.