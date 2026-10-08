The Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday it will assess the actual condition of aging classrooms before deciding whether to repair, rehabilitate or replace them, as tens of thousands of school buildings are expected to reach 50 years old in the coming years.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara said classrooms reaching the 50-year mark will not automatically be considered for demolition, amid estimates from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) that 51,222 classrooms will reach that age by 2028.
“Hindi awtomatikong kailangang gibain ang isang silid-aralan kapag nag-50 taong gulang na ito. Tinitingnan natin ang mismong aktwal na kondisyon nito,” Angara said.
DepEd said its Education Facilities Division assesses aging school buildings individually based on their structural condition and the extent of repairs needed.
Classrooms in good condition may remain in use with regular maintenance, while those needing basic repairs may be repaired using Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) funds.
Buildings requiring more extensive work may undergo rehabilitation if technically feasible and safe. Those found to be structurally compromised or beyond repair will be recommended for demolition and replacement.
“Kung kailangan ng kumpuni, maliit man o malaki, agad natin itong inaayos. Ang paggiba at pagpapalit ay nakalaan lamang sa mga estrukturang talagang hindi na ligtas o hindi na praktikal kumpunihin,” Angara said.
DepEd’s projections show that an average of 18,132 classrooms a year may need replacement from 2026 to 2030. The projected annual requirement rises to 18,380 classrooms from 2031 to 2035.
The department said the condition-based approach is intended to determine which aging classrooms can remain serviceable and which require replacement.
The department is also looking to work with local government units, private organizations and other government agencies to address classroom shortages and construction requirements.###
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