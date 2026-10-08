In a statement featured on GMA Network's Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Melendez expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming support and congratulations she and her fiancé have received since announcing their engagement.

“We’re truly overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and warm wishes we’ve received as we begin this beautiful new chapter together,” she shared.

According to the actress, the day initially appeared to be nothing out of the ordinary. She believed she would simply be spending time recording vlog content with her son, Uno.

Unknown to her, however, Bondoc had prepared something that would transform the occasion into a deeply personal celebration of their relationship.

“I had absolutely no hunch about the proposal until that very day. What I thought was just another normal day of vlogging with Uno was actually meant to be a visit to my dad, Jimmy Melendez, ahead of his birthday on October 31,” she revealed.

The visit carried special emotional significance because it involved remembering her late father, whose presence continues to hold an important place in her life.

It was during this meaningful occasion that Bondoc chose to take their relationship to the next level.

“Little did I know, Onemig had something much more special planned,” Melendez added.

The unexpected proposal marked another milestone in a romance that began nearly three decades ago.

Melendez and Bondoc, both familiar personalities in Philippine entertainment during the 1990s, share a love story that has taken several unexpected turns over the years.

After pursuing separate paths in life, the two eventually rekindled their relationship, giving their romance another opportunity to flourish.

Their engagement comes 29 years after their love story first began, making the occasion particularly meaningful for the couple and their longtime supporters.

In an earlier Instagram post, Melendez reflected on the extraordinary circumstances that brought them back together.

“Some love stories begin with once upon a time. Ours began 29 years ago, took a very long detour, and somehow found its way back,” she wrote.

The actress also acknowledged the role of faith and timing in their reunion.

“The timing may not have been ours. But perhaps it was always God's,” she expressed.

For Melendez, accepting Bondoc's proposal represents a conscious decision to build a future with someone who has remained part of her life's story despite the passing years.

“29 years later... I said YES. And this time, we choose each other not because we need to, but simply because we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” she declared.

The couple's engagement has become a heartwarming development in local show business, particularly for fans who remember their earlier years in the entertainment industry.

Beyond the romantic surprise, the location of the proposal made the occasion even more memorable.

By incorporating a visit to her father's resting place, the moment brought together family remembrance and the promise of a new beginning.

While wedding arrangements have yet to be publicly detailed, Melendez and Bondoc are now looking forward to the next chapter of their relationship.

For the actress, what began as a seemingly routine day of vlogging became an extraordinary memory that she will carry for years to come.

And after 29 years of unexpected twists and turns, Aiko Melendez and Onemig Bondoc are finally preparing to turn their enduring love story into a lifelong commitment.