When Bea Millan-Windorski asked Miss Universe Poland Vivica Lewandowski what she planned to wear for the Miss Universe 2026 finals, the Polish delegate told her she did not have a second gown. The Philippine representative promptly offered one of her own.

“Without a second thought, she handed me one of her own gowns,” Lewandowski wrote in an Instagram Story, thanking Millan-Windorski for standing by her throughout the competition in Puerto Rico.

Lewandowski said she had only two weeks to prepare for the pageant and arrived without a large support team. With little time and uncertainty over how far she would advance, she decided to travel to Puerto Rico without packing a separate gown for the finals."

In her tribute, Lewandowski said the exchange captured what she believed Miss Universe should represent. Despite competing for the same crown, Millan-Windorski saw a fellow delegate in need and offered something she had brought for herself.