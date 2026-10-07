The Philippines dominated the Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 preliminary competition after winning both the Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown awards.
Held at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu, the preliminary competition brought together candidates from around the world for a showcase of stage presence, confidence and individual style ahead of the pageant’s major events.
The Philippine representative topped the swimsuit competition, finishing ahead of Thailand and the Czech Republic.
She followed it up with another victory in the evening gown competition, besting representatives from the Dominican Republic and Thailand.
The Philippines also received the Ms. BE Hotel and Resort award, adding another recognition to its strong showing in the preliminaries.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka topped the Sysprotech Online Voting for Rising Favorite, followed by Singapore and Norway.
The preliminary results further intensified the competition as candidates continue their bid for the Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 crown.
Preliminary competition winners
Best in Swimsuit
Winner — Philippines
First runner-up — Thailand
Second runner-up — Czech Republic
Best in Evening Gown
Winner — Philippines
First runner-up — Dominican Republic
Second runner-up — Thailand
Ms. BE Hotel and Resort
Philippines
Sysprotech Online Voting — Rising Favorite
Winner — Sri Lanka
First runner-up — Singapore
Second runner-up — Norway
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