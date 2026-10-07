The Philippine representative topped the swimsuit competition, finishing ahead of Thailand and the Czech Republic.

She followed it up with another victory in the evening gown competition, besting representatives from the Dominican Republic and Thailand.

The Philippines also received the Ms. BE Hotel and Resort award, adding another recognition to its strong showing in the preliminaries.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka topped the Sysprotech Online Voting for Rising Favorite, followed by Singapore and Norway.

The preliminary results further intensified the competition as candidates continue their bid for the Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 crown.

Preliminary competition winners

Best in Swimsuit

Winner — Philippines

First runner-up — Thailand

Second runner-up — Czech Republic

Best in Evening Gown

Winner — Philippines

First runner-up — Dominican Republic

Second runner-up — Thailand

Ms. BE Hotel and Resort

Philippines

Sysprotech Online Voting — Rising Favorite

Winner — Sri Lanka

First runner-up — Singapore

Second runner-up — Norway