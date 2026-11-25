Philippine representative Katrina Anne Johnson fell short of securing the country's seventh Miss International crown despite advancing to the Top 20 of the competition held in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Johnson, who was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International in June 2025, represented the Philippines against 72 other candidates at the 64th edition of the international beauty pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen secured a place among the 20 semifinalists during the final gala at Kanadevia Hall, where she competed in the evening gown round.

Ahead of the coronation, Johnson had emerged as one of the country's hopefuls for another Miss International victory, following Kylie Verzosa's triumph in 2016.

Johnson, a clinical pharmacist and community advocate, highlighted her commitment to public service throughout the competition.

During the preliminary speech round on Monday, 23 November, she said her work as a pharmacist and her participation in pageantry shared a common purpose.

"You would think that being a pharmacist and being a beauty queen are two different fields, but actually, both of them are rooted in service," she said.

Johnson also received the Miss Visit Japan recognition during the pageant's welcome activities.

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In a message posted on Instagram ahead of the final gala, she reflected on fulfilling a dream she had carried for a decade.

"Regardless of what happens tonight, I hope my journey reminds someone out there that there is no expiration date on a dream, that trying again is something to be proud of, and that sometimes, the most beautiful chapters of our lives begin when we find the courage to put ourselves out there one more time," she wrote.

Her journey began long before the international competition. In 2016, Johnson wrote on her personal bucket list that she wanted to represent the Philippines at Miss International in Japan, a goal she eventually achieved 10 years later.

The Philippines has won six Miss International crowns through Gemma Cruz in 1964, Aurora Pijuan in 1970, Melanie Marquez in 1979, Precious Lara Quigaman in 2005, Bea Rose Santiago in 2013 and Kylie Verzosa in 2016.