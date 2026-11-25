House Deputy Speaker and Bacolod Rep. Alfredo "Albee" Benitez is pushing for emergency powers for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to fast-track measures addressing persistent power shortages in the Visayas, citing bureaucratic delays that have stalled the implementation of proposed solutions.

During an appearance on DAILY TRIBUNE's Straight Talk program Thursday, Benitez said he was scheduled to meet with Department of Energy (DOE) officials to discuss ways to accelerate the signing of agreements needed to address the region's electricity supply problems.

“I'm seeing some of our agencies in energy tomorrow and we are trying to fast-track all of the procedures needed to have this contract signed as soon as possible,” Benitez said.

The lawmaker said granting the President emergency powers could help government agencies overcome administrative obstacles and expedite the implementation of projects intended to stabilize the Visayas power grid.

Benitez maintained that solutions to the region's power problems had already been identified by the DOE, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and industry stakeholders.

“If you ask the DOE, if you ask the [Energy Regulatory Commission], if you ask our stakeholders in the power industry, they know what needs to be done,” he said.

“The solution is not new, and the problems [have] already been identified,” he added.

According to Benitez, lengthy administrative procedures and regulatory requirements have delayed agreements between government agencies and power producers.

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He argued that authorities should now focus on implementing the identified solutions rather than prolonging discussions.

“That's the reason why one of those suggestions was to give the President emergency powers, to be able to fast track the implementation of all the solutions,” Benitez said.

The lawmaker also disclosed that a ceremonial signing of several agreements covering proposed solutions was being considered.

“As we speak right now, there is already a proposed, like, one big ceremonial signing of all of these solutions that has already been identified,” he said.

Benitez previously supported a proposal raised by Energy Secretary Sharon Garin during a joint House committee hearing in Bacolod City in October.

At the hearing, Garin acknowledged that emergency powers could help accelerate regulatory approvals, permitting procedures and right-of-way requirements for power generation and transmission projects.

Benitez expressed willingness to support legislation granting Marcos the authority needed to expedite specific measures addressing the electricity crisis.

The Visayas has experienced recurring power shortages, rotational brownouts and red and yellow grid alerts amid insufficient generation capacity and transmission constraints.

The DOE has identified the region's dependence on electricity transfers from Luzon and Mindanao as one of the vulnerabilities affecting supply reliability.

Benitez reiterated that addressing the problem requires swift action from concerned agencies and power industry stakeholders.

“Under the emergency powers, the secretary can do that,” he said.

The proposed grant of emergency powers would require congressional action defining the scope and limits of the additional authority.