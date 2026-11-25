Home acquisitions under the Pag-IBIG Fund Acquired Assets Program jumped 55 percent from January to October 2026 to 18,071 homes, up from 11,664 during the same period in 2025, as the agency pushes more affordable housing options under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program.

More aspiring homebuyers can take advantage of discounts of up to 30% on Pag-IBIG Fund Acquired Assets nationwide through the ongoing Acquired Assets Super Sale Part 2, which runs from September 1 to December 31, 2026. The initiative builds on the success of the first Super Sale launched in August 2025.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-IBIG Fund Board Chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the Acquired Assets Program is among the diverse housing modalities under Expanded 4PH, reflecting the government's comprehensive approach to addressing the country's housing needs.

"Our comprehensive approach under Expanded 4PH goes beyond expanding the supply of new homes. It also includes making existing housing inventory more accessible and affordable through programs such as Pag-IBIG Fund's Acquired Assets, one of the many housing options we are making available to Filipino families. By providing diverse pathways to homeownership, we are extending opportunities to families across income groups, including those who have long aspired to secure ownership of the homes where they live. This is in keeping with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s vision of enabling more Filipino families to lead better, more secure lives through homeownership," Aliling said.

The homes acquired during the ten-month period had a combined sales value of ₱25.23 billion, up 74% from ₱14.53 billion in the same period last year, with an average purchase price of approximately ₱1.40 million per property. Aside from cash and short-term installment options, qualified homebuyers may purchase these properties through a Pag-IBIG Housing Loan, allowing them to further benefit from affordable interest rates and repayment terms of up to 30 years, making monthly payments more manageable.

Pag-IBIG Fund also offers its Lease with Option to Purchase Program to qualified occupants of its Acquired Assets who are not yet financially ready to purchase the properties they occupy. The program allows them to legitimize their tenure through a lease arrangement while providing a pathway toward eventual ownership of their homes.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta emphasized how the Acquired Assets Program expands homeownership opportunities while contributing to the growth of members' savings.