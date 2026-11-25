Former Pinoy Big Brother: Otso housemate Hasna Cabral has died after suffering a stroke that affected her brain activity, her family confirmed in a statement posted on her official Facebook account.

In the announcement, her family expressed grief over her untimely death and disclosed that she had already been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

"We, the family of Hasna, mourn her untimely passing. She had stroke attack that affected brain activity. And was immediately buried following Islamic rites," the statement read.

The family acknowledged the public's desire to learn more about Cabral's final moments but appealed for understanding and respect for their religious traditions.

"We understand the eagerness to see her last moments. And we truly appreciate that. However, we ask for your understanding that she was laid to rest according to our faith," the family said.

Cabral became known to television audiences through her participation in Pinoy Big Brother: Otso, the ABS-CBN reality television program.

The family encouraged the public to honor Cabral's memory by prioritizing their health, getting sufficient rest and expressing love to their families and friends.

"Please keep her memory alive by keeping yourselves in always perfect condition. Rest, in behalf of the rest she deserved, but couldn't afford herself. Enjoy your life as she would. And express your love to your loveones in every chance possible," the statement continued.

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The family also clarified that no fundraising campaign had been organized or authorized in Cabral's name, stressing that condolences and prayers were sufficient.

"Your thoughts, condolences and du'a are more than enough. We do not wish to obligate anyone, hence, no donation drive has been organised, authorised or initiated in her name," the family said.