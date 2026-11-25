Twenty-five years after Denise Quiñones captured the Miss Universe crown in front of her home crowd, Puerto Rico once again celebrates a historic victory with Jennifer Barreto winning the coveted title during the pageant’s 75th anniversary edition.

Barreto’s triumph in San Juan marks the second time Puerto Rico has produced a Miss Universe winner while hosting the international competition, further strengthening its legacy as one of the world’s pageant powerhouses.

Winning the Miss Universe crown on home soil remains a rare occurrence. Based on the historical tally provided, only nine queens have accomplished this feat, with all victories taking place in either the United States or Puerto Rico.

The United States accounts for seven of these victories, while Puerto Rico now has two.

Here is the list of Miss Universe queens who won on home soil:

1954 – Miriam Stevenson, United States

1956 – Carol Morris, United States

1960 – Linda Bement, United States

1967 – Sylvia Hitchcock, United States

1997 – Brook Lee, United States

2001 – Denise Quiñones, Puerto Rico

2012 – Olivia Culpo, United States

2022 – R’Bonney Gabriel, United States

2026 – Jennifer Barreto, Puerto Rico

Barreto’s coronation brings Puerto Rico’s Miss Universe crown count to six, following the victories of Marisol Malaret, Deborah Carthy-Deu, Dayanara Torres, Denise Quiñones and Zuleyka Rivera.