History repeats itself as Puerto Rico wins Miss Universe on home soil for the second time
Twenty-five years after Denise Quiñones captured the Miss Universe crown in front of her home crowd, Puerto Rico once again celebrates a historic victory with Jennifer Barreto winning the coveted title during the pageant’s 75th anniversary edition.
Barreto’s triumph in San Juan marks the second time Puerto Rico has produced a Miss Universe winner while hosting the international competition, further strengthening its legacy as one of the world’s pageant powerhouses.
Winning the Miss Universe crown on home soil remains a rare occurrence. Based on the historical tally provided, only nine queens have accomplished this feat, with all victories taking place in either the United States or Puerto Rico.
The United States accounts for seven of these victories, while Puerto Rico now has two.
Here is the list of Miss Universe queens who won on home soil:
1954 – Miriam Stevenson, United States
1956 – Carol Morris, United States
1960 – Linda Bement, United States
1967 – Sylvia Hitchcock, United States
1997 – Brook Lee, United States
2001 – Denise Quiñones, Puerto Rico
2012 – Olivia Culpo, United States
2022 – R’Bonney Gabriel, United States
2026 – Jennifer Barreto, Puerto Rico
Barreto’s coronation brings Puerto Rico’s Miss Universe crown count to six, following the victories of Marisol Malaret, Deborah Carthy-Deu, Dayanara Torres, Denise Quiñones and Zuleyka Rivera.
For Puerto Rican pageant fans, the diamond anniversary of Miss Universe has become an even more meaningful celebration as their representative brought the crown home without ever having to leave home soil.