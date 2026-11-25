Pwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat Party-list Rep. Harold Duterte expressed disappointment Thursday over the Supreme Court's recent decision dismissing petitions challenging the state’s surrender of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The lawmaker maintained that Filipinos deserved due process before being handed over to foreign tribunals, and said the high court itself acknowledged procedural issues in extradition cases.

“No Filipino should ever be surrendered to a foreigner for political convenience. The Supreme Court should know this as they themselves passed the rules on extradition a little less than a month after the administration surrendered PRRD to the ICC,” Harold stated.

He aired his frustrations over the court seemingly abandoning its role based on the fact that the former President was already in the custody of the ICC.

Harold, however, would hold out hope that the day would come that his uncle would be returned to the country after his legal troubles in a foreign court.

“Hope and prayer that the damage can still be made right, and that the day prayed for by many Filipinos here and abroad will come when PRRD can return home to the country of his birth,” he concluded.

The lawmaker’s sentiments came as a direct reaction to the ruling of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 November, which deemed the petitions filed by Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and other petitioners as moot.

The resolution stated that the high court could no longer exercise its authority on the issue, noting that the writ of habeas corpus could not be enforced outside the Philippines.

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“Since Duterte is now under ICC custody in The Hague, Philippine courts cannot enforce a writ affecting his detention or release,” the tribunal stated.

It similarly maintained that the officials that were cited in the complaint could no longer be ordered to release the former President given the fact that the transfer to the ICC had already been completed.

The Supreme Court would clarify that the ruling did not necessarily rule on whether the surrender was lawful, nor if the rights of the PRRD were violated in the process.

Issues regarding the legality of the arrest could, however, still be sought as the SC explained that “any purported violation of Duterte’s rights, including claims for compensation or liability, must be pursued through the appropriate legal proceedings.”

It is worth noting that the camp of the former President has proclaimed its intent to file motions for reconsideration on the Supreme Court ruling.

PRRD was arrested and subsequently taken to the ICC last 11 March 2025 where he was charged with a crimes against humanity case over his “war on drugs” campaign.