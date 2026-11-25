The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed Wednesday, 25 November 2026, that it monitored a Chinese H-6 strategic bomber flying near Luzon but found no indication that the aircraft was rehearsing a missile attack against the Philippines.

Retired Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said the aircraft was detected approximately 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila and came within 45 nautical miles of the Philippine coastline.

Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Prince Hotel forum, Trinidad described the flight as a routine Chinese military patrol, although he acknowledged that the aircraft's presence demonstrated Beijing's expanding operational reach.

“It was a normal patrol conducted by the H-6 bomber. It has been conducted in the past over flights by bombers of the PLA Air Force over Scarborough Shoal, Bajo de Masinloc… There is no indicator that there was such a rehearsal for a missile strike,” Trinidad said.

The aircraft was reportedly monitored on 21 November flying a loop between Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, and the vicinity of Luzon.

The H-6 is a Chinese twin-engine strategic bomber developed from the Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-16 design. Modern variants are capable of carrying long-range missiles.

Trinidad said the flight reflected the increasing operational range of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), whose patrols previously operated closer to the Chinese mainland.

“It only shows that the PLA (People's Liberation Army) … is now flexing its muscles. Sa baka dati-rati ang mga patrols niya were closer to the mainland of China. Today, mas umaabot sa atin,” he said.

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Despite the bomber's proximity to the country, Trinidad emphasized that the AFP had not detected evidence supporting speculation that the flight was intended to simulate a missile strike.

He also highlighted improvements in the Philippine military's surveillance and monitoring capabilities under its ongoing modernization program.

According to Trinidad, the AFP can now track foreign military activities beyond the country's 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, providing a broader picture of developments in the surrounding region.

He cited the military's monitoring of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its accompanying vessels during their movements near Philippine waters last month.

“We now have a perspective of the region, kasama ito sa H-6 bomber na nareport (this include the reported H-6 bomber flight). It only shows that the PLA (People's Liberation Army), the PLA per se, Air Force, Army, Navy, the entire PLA, is now flexing its muscles,” Trinidad said.

The retired admiral reiterated that the defense establishment remains focused on developing the capabilities necessary to protect Philippine territory and maritime entitlements.