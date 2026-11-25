While 2027 is just over a month away, the state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has yet to secure a clear funding commitment for the potential relocation and livelihood restitution of families who could be displaced by the US-led Pax Silica project in New Clark City, Tarlac.

The BCDA has set next year as the target date to start the relocation process, but during Senate budget deliberations on Wednesday, it was confirmed that the government has no dedicated budget to compensate those who stand to lose their homes and livelihoods for the proposed 1,619-hectare hub.

Prospective private locators will ultimately shoulder the development costs and financial support, said BCDA budget sponsor Senator Bam Aquino, though it remains unclear whether commitments have already been secured.

Senator Imee Marcos expressed alarm at the lack of a clear relocation plan, despite reports that residents, farmers, and indigenous peoples residing there are already being immensely pressured to leave the area.

“There are already notices of eviction. There are already quick claims and waivers. The captains have already talked to them…If there is nothing in the budget, what will be given to those who will be evacuated?” Marcos pressed the BCDA, the lead agency overseeing the Pax Silica.

Aquino said the BCDA has P322 million in corporate funds to cover the financial assistance.

However, the budget is not confined to communities affected by the Pax Silica, as it will also cover all areas affected by BCDA projects.

The BCDA denied forcing residents to sign quitclaims, pledging that no residents will be displaced and no agricultural land will be cleared until it secures appropriate relocation funding.

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The BCDA still could not provide a ballpark estimate of the total compensation needed, but claimed that the number of potentially affected families was pegged at 198.

Marcos and Aquino flagged inconsistencies in the BCDA’s statements, saying the figure is much lower than the 400 it provided in a previous Senate hearing and a far cry from the 1,000 cited in reports.

Aquino proposed tapping the Department of Social Welfare and Development or the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples to help identify the real number of affected families.

BCDA told: Be transparent

Aquino—though defending the BCDA’s budget—slammed the agency for conflicting press releases, urging it to be transparent about the developments.

He cited instances where the project was earlier referred to as data centers before it was described as a manufacturing hub, and where local leaders were not consulted, such as when the Capas mayor learned about the initiative only through the news.

In April, the Philippines joined several countries in pushing Pax Silica, hoping to attract billions in investment and generate thousands of jobs for Filipinos.

The project is a US-led initiative designed to secure and strengthen supply chains for advanced technologies—specifically artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing—and reduce reliance on the innovation powerhouse, China.

The proposal has since faced strong pushback from local residents, farmers, and Aeta community leaders over serious environmental concerns, especially amid the prevailing Super El Niño that may persist until the first half of 2027.

Marcos said Pax Silica could have massive utility needs, including about 3 gigawatts of electricity—about 16 percent of the Luzon grid— and 65 to 90 million liters of water per day.

Citing BCDA, Aquino clarified that the plan is to generate power on-site or source it through specific public-private partnerships rather than rely on the Luzon grid, which could trigger widespread blackouts.

President Marcos Jr. has yet to sign the Pax Silica framework amid widespread protests.

Beyond environmental concerns, critics warned that Pax Silica’s cooling and processing demands could trigger rolling blackouts and further drive up electricity rates in the Philippines, which already posted the highest electricity rates in ASEAN.