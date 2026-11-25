Police operatives arrest a regional-level most wanted person facing an illegal drug possession charge in Barangay Molino 3, Bacoor City, Cavite, on 25 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of Cavite Police Provincial Office)

A regional-level most wanted person facing an illegal drug possession charge was arrested during a manhunt operation in Barangay Molino 3, Bacoor City, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the accused only as alias “Mar,” a resident of the city.

The arrest was carried out at around 3 p.m. by operatives of the Cavite Provincial Intelligence Unit in coordination with warrant personnel of the Bacoor City Police Station.

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Police said the accused was arrested by virtue of a warrant for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The warrant was issued on 19 November 2026 by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 116, in Bacoor City, with no bail recommended.

Authorities said the accused was informed of his constitutional rights and was set to be transferred to the Bacoor City Police Station custodial facility pending the issuance of a commitment order.

Cavite Police Provincial Director Col. Ariel Red underscored the importance of intelligence-driven operations and sustained coordination among police units in apprehending individuals with outstanding arrest warrants.