Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto captured the Miss Universe 2026 crown with a powerful message highlighting the importance of empathy, competence, and community-centered leadership during the pageant’s 75th anniversary coronation night.

During the Top 5 question-and-answer portion, Barreto was asked: “What does the world need most from its leaders right now?”

The Puerto Rican beauty queen emphasized the responsibility of leaders to set an example and create meaningful change.

“I believe the world needs leaders who are proficient and empathetic. We live in a world that we often judge and question, but it is in our leaders' hands to stand up for themselves and also set the example and the bar.”

“I believe that as an [aspiring leader], I hope that I can create a longitudinal impact by listening to the community needs. When we listen to the community needs and we adjust the strategies to prevent harmful behavior according to the needs, then that’s when the impact happens.”

Her winning response reflected a vision of leadership grounded not only in authority but also in compassion, accountability, and genuine service.