Online selling scams topped the cybercrime complaints recorded by the Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) in the first 10 months of 2026, prompting authorities to warn consumers against fraudulent sellers and deceptive online advertisements ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Lt. Col. Zyrah Joy Cabal, PNP-ACG information chief, said Wednesday, 25 November 2026, that authorities recorded 743 online selling scam incidents from January to October.

Speaking at a news briefing at Camp Crame, Cabal said scammers increasingly use fabricated reviews, purchased followers and misleading advertisements to make fraudulent online businesses appear legitimate.

"Ang followers po ngayon ay hindi na po guarantee na 'yung account na 'yun ay totoo. Kasi 'yung mga followers ngayon ay nabibili na lang po, pati 'yung mga reviews gawa-gawa na lang din," Cabal said.

She advised consumers to examine the profiles of people posting testimonials and product reviews rather than relying solely on a seller's follower count or online reputation.

"Sa ating mga buyers, pagtitignan ninyo po 'yung mga testimonials, mga reviews, pakisuyo po na tignan na rin po ang mga profile ng mga nagre-review na ito, para malaman ninyo kung legit nga talaga ang kanilang nire-review," she added.

According to PNP-ACG data, online selling scams accounted for the highest number of incidents among the five categories highlighted during the briefing.

Voice phishing, or vishing, ranked second with 354 recorded incidents. These scams typically involve fraudulent telephone calls intended to obtain sensitive personal or financial information.

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Investment scams followed with 236 cases, including schemes promising unusually high returns and fraudulent online job or task offers.

Authorities also recorded 202 loan scam incidents and 197 cases involving hijacked social media profiles or identity theft.

Cabal urged the public to adopt the precautionary practice "Legit Check, Verify First" when conducting online transactions.

She warned consumers against offers with unusually low prices and reminded them never to disclose one-time passwords, banking credentials or other sensitive financial information.

The PNP-ACG also encouraged social media users to report suspicious advertisements, fraudulent accounts and illegal transactions to authorities.

"We ineencourage namin yung mga tao dahil alam naman natin na yung mga tao ngayon ay nasa online world na talaga," Cabal said.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co called on the public to move beyond simply recognizing cybercrime threats and take an active role in preventing fraud.

Co encouraged internet users to report suspicious sellers, advertisements and accounts before more consumers fall victim to online scams.