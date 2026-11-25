Funding for “ayuda” took a sharp P20 billion cut in the Senate’s 2027 budget version, with the amount realigned to PhilHealth, pushing its subsidy to P94.2 billion.

Senate finance committee chair JV Ejercito confirmed Wednesday that P9.9 billion each was slashed from the DSWD’s Assistance for Individuals in Crisis (AICS) and Medical Assistance Program (MAP) allocations to make up for PhilHealth, which received zero subsidy from the government in the 2025 budget.

“We are targeting P100 billion for PhilHealth. Now it’s P94.2 billion for PhilHealth subsidy, up from P73 billion [under the House’s version],” Ejercito told reporters.

The slash, however, is not yet final, since House lawmakers are expected to contest it in the bicameral conference committee before the budget bill is transmitted to the President to become a law.

The budget cut came days after Senator Ping Lacson flagged a whopping P241 billion in fragmented “ayudas,” including 3,950 multi-purpose buildings (MBP), in the 2027 budget intended for political patronage or “pa-pogi spending” by lawmakers ahead of the 2028 national elections.

More concerning, however, is that the Senate kept the allocation intact, though the amount is relatively lower than the P263 billion in the House-approved General Appropriations Bill.

The House allocated P23.97 billion for the MAP, while it increased the AICS allocation by P25.8 billion.

The augmentation pushed AICS funding to P58.8 billion, up from the P33 billion the executive recommended in the National Expenditure Program.

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The DSWD appealed to senators to restore the AICS budget to its current level of P63.9 billion because the House’s version still fell short of P5.1 billion. However, instead of an increase, AICS funding saw a significant cut.

AICS provides financial assistance for medical expenses, burial, food, transportation, and other essential support to individuals and families in crisis.

According to Ejercito, the budget slash was necessary because higher PhilHealth subsidies mean a larger budget for zero-balance billing, preventive care, immunization, and health promotion, as well as the health facilities enhancement program, which will improve provincial and locally funded hospitals.

Recall that Congress’ decision to strip PhilHealth of subsidies in the 2025 budget met resistance from opposition lawmakers, health advocates, and civil society groups, who argued the cut violated the Universal Healthcare (UHC) law.

This was on top of the P89.9 billion in PhilHealth funds transferred to the national treasury, which critics said was unconstitutional.

In December last year, the Supreme Court ordered the return of P60 billion to PhilHealth and permanently barred the transfer of the remaining P29.9 billion balance to the national treasury, after finding that the DOF implemented Circular 003-2024 with “grave abuse of discretion.”

Aside from “ayuda” cuts, Ejercito disclosed that the Senate is also eyeing a budget cut for MBPs, which numbered 3,950.

Lacson questioned the need for another P54 billion allocation for 3,950 new MBPs, despite the government having already spent P770.9 billion on 79,860 multipurpose halls over the past 12 to 14 years, with some showing no visible structures or ghosts.

Budget watchdog People’s Budget Coalition found the allocation for MBPs ballooned to P83.7 billion after the House augmented the Department of Public Works and Highways’ 2027 budget.

The figure allegedly surpasses allocations for critical sectors like health facilities and classroom construction and is more than double the P41 billion the executive proposed in the National Expenditure Program.