The Philippine pageant community is mourning the death of Jacob Aaron Polintan, a former local titleholder who represented Bulacan on the national stage.
Polintan reportedly died following a motorcycle accident, prompting an outpouring of condolences from family, friends, supporters and fellow pageant personalities.
The Ginoo at Binibining Paombong Organization was among those that announced his death.
Polintan rose through local male pageantry before gaining wider recognition after winning Ginoong Bulacan 2024 while representing Paombong.
He later represented Bulacan Province at Mr. Philippines 2026, where he advanced to the Top 11 and was named Mr. Philippines 2026 Culture and Arts Ambassador.
Beyond pageantry, Polintan built a sizable social media following, with more than 100,000 followers on Facebook.
Tributes poured in following news of his death, with supporters remembering his pageant journey, stage presence and achievements.
Polintan’s death cut short a rising career in pageantry, but the titles he earned and the communities he represented remain part of his legacy.
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