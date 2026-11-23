Actress Marian Rivera turned emotional as she celebrated the 11th birthday of her daughter, Maria Letizia “Zia” Dantes, sharing a heartfelt message expressing her love, gratitude and pride in the young girl’s growing talents and accomplishments.

In an Instagram post, the Kapuso Primetime Queen said she feels blessed to be Zia’s mother, describing motherhood as one of the greatest gifts in her life.

“Happy 11th birthday, Zia. Being your Mama is a blessing I thank God for every day,” Marian wrote.

The actress also highlighted her daughter’s passion for music, saying Zia’s singing and piano playing have become part of their family’s everyday life.

“You put your whole heart into singing. I could listen to you all day. Buti na lang di ka sa akin nag mana!” Marian joked, referring to her daughter’s musical abilities.

She also shared one of her favorite morning routines: listening to Zia play the piano before leaving for school.

“Every morning before school, you play the piano. I love hearing you play while we’re getting ready for the day.”

Beyond music, Marian expressed admiration for Zia’s dedication to swimming and horseback riding, activities through which the young girl continues to develop her confidence and skills.

“I love cheering for you from the side of the pool. I’m so proud of how you keep showing up and giving it your best,” she wrote.

Marian admitted that watching her daughter ride horses sometimes makes her nervous, but said Zia’s confidence reassures her.

“I love seeing how confident you’ve become in the saddle, Zia. Mama still gets nervous sometimes, and I love how one little look from you tells me, ‘It’s okay, Mama.’ Then I’m right back to cheering for you.”

While celebrating her daughter’s talents and achievements, Marian said she is proudest of Zia’s character, particularly her kindness, faith and compassion for others.

“I’m so proud of your kind heart, the way you love God, and how you care for the people around you,” she wrote.

The actress also recalled the little things she treasures about her daughter, including the smile that continues to bring happiness to their family.

“I’ll always remember that smile,” she added.

Marian ended her birthday tribute by assuring Zia that she, her husband Dingdong Dantes and their youngest child, Sixto, would always support her through every stage of her life.

“Mama, Dada, and Sixto love you so much. We’ll be cheering for you at 11 and at every age after that.”