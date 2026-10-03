The Mutya ng Pilipinas-Rizal community is mourning the untimely passing of Marielle Angelyn Valler, who was named second runner-up in its 2026 pageant.

In an official statement, the organization confirmed Valler’s death while remembering the young beauty queen for the qualities she displayed both on and away from the pageant stage.

“Marielle will be remembered not only for her beauty and grace, but also for the warmth, kindness, and promise she shared with everyone around her,” Mutya ng Pilipinas-Rizal said.

Her sudden passing has brought sadness to the organization, which extended its condolences and prayers to Valler’s family, friends and loved ones during what it described as a painful time.

Amid questions that may arise surrounding her death, the organization appealed to the public to respect the privacy of her family and avoid circulating information that has not been verified.

It also expressed hope that the circumstances surrounding Valler’s passing would be properly established by the appropriate authorities, rather than through speculation online.

“May the truth and proper facts be established through the appropriate authorities, and may Marielle’s family find strength, comfort, and peace during this painful time,” the organization stated.

Valler had become part of the Mutya ng Pilipinas-Rizal family through the 2026 competition, where she finished as second runner-up. Beyond her pageant achievement, the organization chose to remember her for the warmth and kindness she brought to those around her.

As tributes are offered in her memory, Mutya ng Pilipinas-Rizal emphasized that Valler will remain part of its pageant family.

“Rest in peace, Marielle. You will always remain part of the Mutya ng Pilipinas Rizal family and will forever be remembered in our hearts,” the organization said.

At this time, no verified details about the cause or circumstances of Valler’s death were provided in the official announcement. The organization’s message remains clear: allow her loved ones the space to grieve, respect their privacy, and wait for confirmed information from the proper authorities.