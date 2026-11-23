Atty. Douglas Michael Mallillin is the new COA chair, replacing Gamaliel Cordoba, who was appointed as a Supreme Court associate justice earlier this month.

Senator Imee Marcos tried to block Douglas Michael Mallillin’s appointment on Monday as chair of the Commission on Audit after alleging that the body’s findings have been weaponized to persecute the administration's political opponents, but later dropped the objection after the nominee assured her that COA would remain independent under his watch.

Mallillin has served as COA commissioner since February 2025 and recently replaced Gamaliel Cordoba, whom President Marcos Jr. appointed as a Supreme Court associate justice, four years after leading the auditing body.

Mallillin underwent mandatory public screening by the powerful Commission on Appointments, but just before his nomination was endorsed for a plenary vote, Senator Marcos called for a deferment.

She cited concerns over the “perceived erosion” of COA’s independence and impartiality, as well as how audit findings have been selectively used against opposition figures, at both the local and national levels.

“I speak for many of these government officials, both elected and appointed, who are now worried that the COA, rather than serving exclusively as an impartial guardian of public funds, has been allowed to become an instrument of political harassment in certain cases, with its wide-ranging and considerable investigative and auditing powers being directed against those who dare to oppose the administration,” Senator Marcos stressed.

She warned that selective auditing creates a “chilling effect [that] threatens the ability of legislators to discharge their constitutional duties without intimidation or political retaliation.”

Earlier, Senator Marcos asked Mallillin whether it is protocol to share preliminary findings and supporting documents with the Ombudsman while an audit is still ongoing.

Mallillin told the lawmaker that COA audits and investigations remain confidential until completed to avoid preempting the proceedings, though he acknowledged instances when they share them with the Ombudsman and Congress conducting parallel probes as compliance with a subpoena.

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Similarly, Senator Marcos likewise raised concerns over Mallillin’s perceived alignment with the Department of Finance’s position on transferring P89.9 billion in PhilHealth funds to the National Treasury.

Recall that the Supreme Court tapped Mallillin to provide an expert opinion on the contentious fund transfer, but later flagged and dropped him for perceived partiality after his answers allegedly sounded defensive of the DOF.

In December last year, the SC ordered the return of P60 billion to PhilHealth and permanently barred the transfer of the remaining P29.9 billion balance to the national treasury, after finding that the DOF implemented Circular 003-2024 with “grave abuse of discretion.”

In defense, Mallillin countered that he was merely explaining COA’s audit report on PhilHealth fund transfers, particularly the insurance contract liabilities, and not siding with the DOF.

The CA briefly paused to deliberate in an executive session on Senator Marcos’ objection to Mallillin’s confirmation.

Mallillin—backed by a majority of the CA—pledged that COA will uphold its constitutional independence “without fear or favor.”

Senator Marcos agreed to withdraw her motion to defer Mallillin’s appointment “with the promise that there will no longer be investigations that look like political harassment and persecution” against opposition figures.