Former beauty queen Jehza Huelar Simon delivered a heartbreaking yet faith-filled tribute to her late husband, former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Peter June “PJ” Simon, sharing how she has begun finding comfort in the belief that he is now at peace in heaven.

During her emotional eulogy, Jehza recalled the painful moments she spent at the hospital, particularly in the emergency room, when she turned to prayer while struggling to come to terms with the possibility of losing her husband.

Despite the overwhelming grief, she revealed that her faith helped her find the strength to surrender her husband to God.

“Right now, parang masasabi ko naman na somehow, even if I'm in pain, I know he's happy,” Jehza shared.

She then recalled the deeply personal prayer she offered while they were at the hospital.

“And I know, sabi ko nga nung nasa hospital, nasa ER, sabi ko na, Lord, if this happening or circumstance makes you celebrate something in heaven, or, you know, you hear fireworks, you hear a grand entrance, embrace Him, Lord, sabi ko. Then, I'll be okay.”

Her words reflected a wife's unconditional love, one that continues even in the face of an unimaginable loss.

For Jehza, imagining her husband receiving a joyful welcome in heaven has become a source of consolation, even as she faces the painful reality of moving forward without him.

The former beauty queen also spoke about her responsibility to remain strong for their two children, whose lives will continue to be shaped by the love, memories, and values their father left behind.

While the absence of her husband brings tremendous sadness, Jehza expressed her determination to preserve his memory and honor the legacy he built as a husband, father, and respected basketball player.

PJ Simon was widely admired for his accomplishments in Philippine basketball, particularly during his years in the PBA, where he became known for his scoring ability, professionalism, and dedication to the sport.

Beyond his achievements on the basketball court, however, his passing has brought attention to the family life he shared with Jehza and their children.

Her emotional farewell offered a glimpse into the depth of their relationship and the difficult journey of a grieving wife who continues to draw strength from her faith.

As Jehza faces a new chapter without her husband by her side, her message serves as a moving testament to enduring love, acceptance, and the hope of finding peace amid heartbreak.