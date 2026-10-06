The military convoy was attacked by unidentified gunmen while traveling along a road in Barangay Badja on Monday, 5 October.

Initial investigation indicated that the attack may have been carried out in retaliation for recent military operations in the area.

The wounded soldiers were brought to a hospital for treatment as security forces continued assessing the incident.

“Every attack against our security forces is a challenge to the peace and order we are sworn to protect,” Nartatez said.

He said the PNP would coordinate closely with the Armed Forces of the Philippines in pursuing the attackers and preventing possible follow-up threats.

“We will remain vigilant and resolute until those behind this attack are held accountable under the law,” he added.

Nartatez said police units were also directed to heighten vigilance in Basilan and surrounding areas to maintain peace and order.

“Whatever the motive behind this attack, violence cannot be allowed to undermine the peace and security of our communities,” he said.