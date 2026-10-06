Nemeño described the agreement as a milestone in inter-agency cooperation, saying it strengthens both institutions’ commitment to provide PDLs with “quality, responsive and inclusive health care services and PhilHealth benefits.”

He said the partnership would also help promote continuity of care and advance the principles of universal health care and human dignity.

BJMP spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera said the bureau continues to implement medical interventions and decongestion measures at no cost to PDLs to improve living conditions inside jail facilities.

He added that the measures are intended to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases and other illnesses in BJMP-supervised facilities.