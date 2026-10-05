Livelihood and Enterprise Development Unit head Lawrence Joseph Velasco joined provincial and OPAPRU officials in the activity, which forms part of efforts supporting the government’s Local Peace Engagement and Transformation Program.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries will receive livelihood assistance and training designed to help them establish and sustain income-generating activities.

A total of 36 beneficiaries received livelihood packages for ventures such as grocery stores, burger businesses, eateries, sewing enterprises and pares businesses.

Forty-one scholars are also set to receive P20,000 per semester as educational assistance.

The Provincial Veterinarian’s Office, meanwhile, provided livelihood packages involving swine, carabao and cattle to 17 families.

Three cooperatives also received a total of 192 ready-to-lay chickens and two A-type cage units to support poultry production and additional sources of income.

Beneficiaries will undergo training in entrepreneurship, marketing strategies and financial literacy as part of efforts to improve the sustainability of their livelihood projects.

The agreement also covers the establishment of a Peace and Development Center that will help coordinate national and local government programs on peace, development and community reintegration.

Peace Program Officer Jay Nuarin, representatives of the Philippine Army’s Southern Luzon Command, peace advocates and instructors from the Quezon National Agricultural School were among those who attended the launch.