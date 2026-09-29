CALAMBA CITY — Quezon and Rizal have each secured P14 million for their respective Peace and Development Centers under the government’s Localized Peace Engagement and Transformation Program.

Tristan Jeremias Bello of the Area Management Unit–CALABARZON reported during a media briefing in Calamba City on 29 September that P10 million of each province’s allocation is intended for educational assistance and livelihood interventions, while P4 million is allotted for the sustainment of the centers.

Quezon fully claimed its P14-million allocation in December 2025 after its Provincial Peace and Order Council adopted a three-year Transformation Program covering fiscal years 2024 to 2026.

Three dedicated personnel have been assigned to Quezon’s Peace and Development Center to handle technical support, database management, monitoring and compliance.

Rizal, meanwhile, fully claimed its P14-million allocation in March 2026. Its Transformation Program plan has been approved and institutionalized, with the provincial government providing a dedicated office structure for the center.

The Peace and Development Centers serve as provincial mechanisms for coordinating peacebuilding and transformation initiatives for former rebels, their families and conflict-affected communities.