Rattan and pandan products, including woven bags and baskets, are showcased during the three-day weaving training organized by the municipal government of Romblon in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry from 26 to 28 November 2026. (Photo courtesy of LGU Romblon)

The municipal government of Romblon is seeking to expand market opportunities for local artisans by improving the quality, design and commercial potential of products made from rattan and pandan.

Through its Municipal Tourism Office, the local government conducted a three-day Rattan and Pandan Weaving Training from 26 to 28 November 2026 in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The initiative forms part of the municipality’s Development of Locally Produced Retail Products Program, which aims to strengthen local enterprises through product development and value addition.

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Among the products developed and enhanced during the training were pandan-woven bags, gift boxes and multipurpose baskets designed for retail and packaging applications.

The improved pandan-woven bags are also being explored as packaging for Romblon’s marble products, creating potential market opportunities for both the local weaving and marble industries.

The initiative seeks to diversify the applications of traditional woven products while improving their marketability and supporting livelihood opportunities for local artisans.

The training was financed through the municipal government’s 20-percent Development Fund, in partnership with the DTI.