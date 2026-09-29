CALAMBA CITY — Quezon has P31.8 million in sustainable livelihood interventions lined up under the government’s Transformation Program, nearly three times the P10.8 million programmed for Rizal.

Tristan Jeremias Bello of the Area Management Unit–CALABARZON presented the Localized Peace Engagement and Transformation Program situation in the region during a media briefing in Calamba City on September 29.

Bello reported that Quezon has P12.6 million for 42 PAMANA Sustainable Livelihood Program projects under the 2025 cycle and another P19.2 million for 64 projects under the 2026 cycle.

The 2025 batch is listed for awarding, while the 2026 projects remain in the preparatory stage.

Rizal, meanwhile, has P5.4 million for 18 former-rebel people’s organizations under the 2025 cycle and another P5.4 million for 18 organizations under the 2026 cycle.

The first batch is for awarding, while the second remains in the preparatory stage.

Both provinces also have P2 million each programmed for educational assistance to 50 beneficiaries in 2026.

The livelihood and educational interventions form part of the Transformation Program for former rebels, their families and conflict-affected communities.