Go calls for enhanced fire prevention awareness

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, emphasized the importance of improving fire prevention awareness in grassroots communities as he extended help to those affected by fire incidents in Kawit and Bacoor City, Cavite, on 12 and 13 February.

Go’s Malasakit Team performed relief operations at the Binakayan National High School Evacuation Center in Kawit and Barangay Aniban II covered court in Bacoor City. They aided a total of 124 households who received grocery packs, water containers, snacks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball. There were also select recipients of a bicycle, a pair of shoes and mobile phones.

In a video message, Go told the beneficiaries that the Bureau of Fire Protection is implementing a 10-year modernization plan, as mandated by Republic Act 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act of 2021.

As the primary author and co-sponsor of the law, Go detailed that the modernization efforts for the BFP include procuring advanced fire-fighting equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and offering specialized training, among other measures.

Go then encouraged residents seeking additional support, especially for health concerns, to visit the Malasakit Centers located at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City.