EDSA repairs limited to nighttime starting December to ease holiday traffic — MMDA
Road reblocking and other rehabilitation works along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) will be restricted to nighttime hours starting Dec. 1 to ease traffic congestion during the Christmas rush, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Sunday.
MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said road construction and excavation activities would only be allowed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., including weekends, beginning Tuesday.
“Simula December 1, matapos naman nila 'yung ginagawa nila ngayon hanggang Monday na holiday naman. Ipagbawal natin ang daytime road takings and construction, even ang priority projects ng lahat,” Artes said.
Artes said the overnight work schedule would require contractors to finish their activities and ensure that affected road sections were completely passable by 5 a.m.
The MMDA will allow round-the-clock road repairs and reblocking from 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2027.
Artes said the arrangement would follow the approach implemented during the first phase of the EDSA rehabilitation, when authorities allowed continuous construction work during the Christmas period.
“Kahit gumawa sila 24 hours. Sabi ko nga kay Secretary Banoy, ganiyan naman 'yung ginawa natin sa Phase 1, and na-manage naman po natin 'yung traffic nang maayos even during Christmas rush,” he said.