(FILE PHOTO) 6 February 2025: An EDSA bus travels along the thoroughfare’s carousel on 6 February 2025. The government is considering removing the EDSA bus lane, citing its overlap with the MRT-3 and the potential to ease traffic congestion. MMDA Chair Romando Artes discussed the proposal with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a meeting on Metro Manila’s Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan (CTMP).

Road reblocking and other rehabilitation works along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) will be restricted to nighttime hours starting Dec. 1 to ease traffic congestion during the Christmas rush, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Sunday.

MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said road construction and excavation activities would only be allowed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., including weekends, beginning Tuesday.

“Simula December 1, matapos naman nila 'yung ginagawa nila ngayon hanggang Monday na holiday naman. Ipagbawal natin ang daytime road takings and construction, even ang priority projects ng lahat,” Artes said.

Artes said the overnight work schedule would require contractors to finish their activities and ensure that affected road sections were completely passable by 5 a.m.

The MMDA will allow round-the-clock road repairs and reblocking from 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 until 5 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2027.

Artes said the arrangement would follow the approach implemented during the first phase of the EDSA rehabilitation, when authorities allowed continuous construction work during the Christmas period.