The University of Santo Tomas Alumni Association Inc. (USTAAI) recognized 63 outstanding alumni during the 11th Distinguished Thomasian Alumni Awards on Friday, 27 November 2026, honoring their professional achievements, leadership and contributions to society.

The program began with a Thanksgiving Mass led by Rev. Fr. Jerome C. Secillano, O.P., president of the UST Alumni Leaders and Partners Association (UST ALPA), who honored the awardees' remarkable journeys and the university's continuing legacy through the unwavering service and faith of its faculty, staff and students.

Following the Mass, USTAAI Chairman Emeritus Robert C. Sy, MD, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting not only the achievements of the awardees but also the responsibility of alumni to inspire the next generation of Thomasians.

Recognizing the contributions of UST alumni across various fields and generations, Sy emphasized that the university's strength is not measured solely by its awards but also by the individual contributions of its present and former students.

“The true strength of an institution is not measured solely by its history or achievements, but by the people who carry each light into the world,” Sy said.

Sy also highlighted the importance of unity in sustaining the university's legacy, saying that while individual accomplishments matter, collective effort and contribution are equally significant.

“We wanted to remind every Thomasian that wherever life may take us, we remain part of the University as one family. Because I have always believed that there is strength in numbers, but there is even greater strength when people are united,” he added.

In his opening message, Sy encouraged the awardees and the Thomasian community to pursue greater possibilities beyond the university, emphasizing that individual achievements may bring recognition, but a shared identity gives those accomplishments greater meaning.

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He also urged Thomasians to pursue excellence with humility and continue embracing lifelong learning.

“Find a way to give back to the institution that helped shape who you are today. My dear fellow Thomasian, awards are important because they recognize excellence, but beyond the recognition, our hope is to remember the greater purpose of this gathering,” Sy said.

Living the core values of competence, commitment and compassion

USTAAI President Assoc. Prof. Evangeline E. Timbang, Ph.D., highlighted the university's core values of competence, commitment and compassion, emphasizing that true success is measured not by titles but by service to God and country.

Timbang encouraged the awardees to continue living with humility, embracing their experiences and pursuing lifelong learning.

“The Distinguished Thomasian Alumni Awards remind us of what happens when intellect is paired with a heart and when faith is put into action,” Timbang said.

She also reflected on the journeys of the alumni, noting how their education and experiences at UST helped shape who they are today.

Timbang urged Thomasians not only to look back on what they have achieved but also to continue living with integrity and purpose while inspiring future generations.

“Your remarkable achievements and dedicated service stand as a testament to the enduring power of Thomasian education,” she said.

Among the honorees were two-time Olympic pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, veteran actor Albert Martinez and lawyer Benjamin S. Tolosa Jr., a private prosecutor in the vice presidential impeachment proceedings.

The other awardees also made significant contributions to their respective fields and communities, representing sectors including medicine, engineering, education, science, architecture, accountancy, tourism, sports and law.