The Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPAL) concluded an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Support to Assault Training with a ceremony at its headquarters in Palawan on 25 November.

Fourteen personnel from CGDPAL, the Special Operations Group Palawan and the Philippine National Police Provincial EOD Canine Unit Palawan took part in the training.

The program covered EOD operations, support for assault operations, basic demolitions, hazardous materials and sensitive site exploitation. Participants also exchanged tactics, techniques and procedures to build their technical knowledge and operational skills.