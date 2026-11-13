Army supports service caravan in Vintar, Ilocos Norte

The 56th Infantry Battalion joined Vintar's 'Ragsak, Ayat Ken Dungngo, Serbisyo Caravan,' offering security, free haircuts, and awareness campaigns to support community welfare and strengthen ties with local officials.

The 56th Infantry “Tatag” Battalion supported the Vintar local government’s “Ragsak, Ayat Ken Dungngo, Serbisyo Caravan” at the Hacienda Covered Court in Barangay 26, Canaam, Vintar, Ilocos Norte.

A squad from the battalion’s Bravo Company, led by Cpl. Elmerante C. Barlis Jr., provided security assistance, free haircuts and informational leaflets on the West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, a Headquarters Company squad led by Cpl. Alvin Salvador assisted municipal personnel in delivering services to residents.

The caravan was organized by the municipal government under Mayor Richard A. Degala.

Also read NATION Army deploys troops for Undas in Laguna, Cavite K9 teams support security checks during cemetery visits

The battalion said its participation aimed to promote community welfare, raise public awareness and strengthen cooperation with local officials.