Army supports service caravan in Vintar, Ilocos Norte
The 56th Infantry “Tatag” Battalion supported the Vintar local government’s “Ragsak, Ayat Ken Dungngo, Serbisyo Caravan” at the Hacienda Covered Court in Barangay 26, Canaam, Vintar, Ilocos Norte.
A squad from the battalion’s Bravo Company, led by Cpl. Elmerante C. Barlis Jr., provided security assistance, free haircuts and informational leaflets on the West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, a Headquarters Company squad led by Cpl. Alvin Salvador assisted municipal personnel in delivering services to residents.
The caravan was organized by the municipal government under Mayor Richard A. Degala.
The battalion said its participation aimed to promote community welfare, raise public awareness and strengthen cooperation with local officials.
The 56IB, under the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division, said it would continue working with local partners to support communities within its area of operations.