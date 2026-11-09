MILCON 2026. Journalists, advocates, corporate professionals, government and business leaders shared insightful experiences during the MILCON 2026. Seen in photo (L-R) are Maya Head of Corporate Affairs Toff Rada; MediaQuest Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Atty. Charles Lejano; UNESCO Director Maki Katsuno-Hayashikawa, MediaQuest President and CEO Victorico P. Vargas, Senator Risa Hontiveros, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Veteran Journalist Ces Drilon; MediaQuest Chief Financial Officer Christopher Lizo; and MediaQuest Corporate Communications Consultant Mon Isberto and Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga.

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) joined government officials, media practitioners and business leaders at the Philippine Media and Information Literacy Conference (MILCON) 2026 in Quezon City on 5 November to promote digital safety and combat misinformation.

Organized by THINKaMuna Pilipinas in partnership with the Quezon City government, the conference carried the theme "GENSYNC: Building Digital Balance Across Generations."

The event gathered hundreds of students, policymakers, advocates and corporate representatives to discuss responsible digital practices and strengthen critical thinking and media literacy.

During an industry panel, Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga joined veteran journalist Ces Drilon, Maya Head of Corporate Affairs Toff Rada and TikTok Philippines Head of Public Policy Yves Gonzalez to discuss strategies for addressing misinformation and harmful online narratives.

Zaldarriaga emphasized the responsibility of private companies and digital platforms to promote accurate information and encourage responsible online engagement.

“We will continue to work with like-minded organizations and partners who share commitment to promoting responsible information sharing. We also recognize that our responsibility goes beyond simply providing information, but we also need to proactively address misinformation and disinformation, and this is part of our commitment,” he said.

Meralco, a member of THINKaMuna Pilipinas, also highlighted its recently launched media and information literacy initiative, Mapanuring Meralco, which aims to strengthen employees' ability to evaluate digital content and practice responsible information sharing.