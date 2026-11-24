Local government taps academic and information agencies to strengthen grassroots communication and combat misinformation.

Officials and representatives of partner institutions present their signed memorandum of agreement in Nagcarlan, Laguna, on 24 November 2026 for a program aimed at reviving traditional town criers and strengthening barangay-level communication.

The municipal government of Nagcarlan is reviving the traditional practice of “umalohokan,” or town criers, to strengthen grassroots communication and promote the dissemination of accurate information across its barangays.

A memorandum of agreement was signed on 24 November 2026, bringing together local government offices, academic institutions and public information agencies to support the training and development of barangay-level communicators.

Mayor Elmor Vita emphasized the importance of establishing reliable sources of information at the community level, particularly in preventing the spread of false and misleading information.

Also read CALABARZON reviews construction trends for growth

He said accurate information should originate from the barangays, where its reliability could be established before being disseminated to the wider community.

The initiative aims to adapt the traditional role of town criers to present-day community communication needs by equipping barangay communicators with skills in news reporting and responsible information dissemination.

Among the program partners are the Nagcarlan Public Information Office, the Association of Barangay Captains, Laguna State Polytechnic University, the Philippine Information Agency–CALABARZON, the Laguna Information Officers Network and the Laguna Provincial Public Information Office.

Representing the provincial information office, Odessa Bearneza underscored the importance of strengthening the capacity of barangays and local governments to communicate news, information and public data.

She also conveyed the provincial government's support for the initiative under Governor Sol Aragones.

The program seeks to preserve a traditional form of community communication while strengthening public access to reliable information at the grassroots level.